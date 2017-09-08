Rounding out a very successful run at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” closes on Sunday, September 10.

The Frazier will extend hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday in an effort to allow as many people as possible to experience the exhibition before it closes:

HOURS:

Friday, September 8, 2017: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Saturday, September, 9, 2017: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 2017: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

The Frazier History Museum opened its doors and welcomed “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” to visitors in April. Louisville — hometown of the film franchise’s star, Jennifer Lawrence — is only the fourth city in the world to host the exhibition.

During a news conference to announce the exhibition’s arrival in the spring, Mac Brown, the Frazier History Museum Board President, said he hoped the exhibition would draw a large number of visitors to the Louisville-area — something that is especially important to the city as the Convention Center undergoes massive construction.

And according to Frazier President Penny Peavler, since Lawrence appeared at the museum for fundraisers in July, regional demand for the exhibition has continued to build.

“Last weekend was our busiest yet [for] ‘Hunger Games: The Exhibition’ and pre-sale tickets for the upcoming weekend are pouring in,” said Peavler in a release.

“The Frazier is where the world meets Kentucky and we want to ensure that each guest not only has an incredible and authentic experience, but also has the time needed to enjoy this world-class exhibition”.

The next stop on the worldwide tour for “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” has not yet been announced.