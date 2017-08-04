The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded grants to four Kentucky organizations. This round of funding, NEH’s third and final for fiscal year 2017, is designed to support “vital research, education, and public programs in the humanities.”

“NEH grants ensure that Americans around the country have the opportunity to engage with our shared cultural heritage,” said NEH Acting Chairman Jon Parrish Peede in a news release.

Peede continued: “From traveling exhibitions and teacher workshops to efforts to preserve local history, these projects demonstrate the power of the humanities to build connections, stimulate discovery, and contribute to vibrant communities.”

The Kentucky Historical Society was awarded $300,000 for preparation for digital publication of the papers of the governors of Kentucky during the Civil War.

The Hindman Settlement School received a $30,000 matching grant for the development of a regional folklife festival and trail that accurately depicts the cultural and historical nuances of central Appalachia.

Appalshop will be using their $150,000 matching grant for a series of community forums and workshops that promote and educate the public about Appalachian local foodways.

Finally, the University of Kentucky Research Foundation received funding for a three-week institute on the history and literature of addiction in twentieth-century America.

