In a rare show of tensions between the Republican leaders of the state’s two legislative chambers, the state House rebuked the Senate for tinkering with a bill that would have studied how to streamline the adoption process in Kentucky.

Rep. David Mead, chairman of the House Republican Caucus, withdrew the legislation on Thursday after it was returned to the House with the Senate’s changes attached.

“It is truly unfortunate that this resolution wasn’t passed in its original form. I am saddened by it. I am disappointed by it,” Meade said in a speech on the House floor.

“The Senate’s unfortunate action is the direct cause of my decision to withdraw this legislation, which no longer serves its original purpose,” Meade wrote in a statement on the caucus’ Facebook page .

The House passed HCR 105 unanimously in late February.

The Senate amended the resolution Wednesday to include 13 other provisions ranging from studying whether local health departments should perform drug tests to a review of the attorney general’s powers.

Meade, whose daughter is adopted, said the bill would have helped find places where the state can reduce costs and paperwork.

“Every single child in Kentucky deserves the best chance to find a loving home, and I stand by my mission to make that a reality,” Meade wrote.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover indicated that he would appoint a bipartisan panel to study the adoption issue before next year’s legislative session.

Earlier:

Lawmakers have gathered in Frankfort for the final day of this year’s General Assembly and several significant pieces of legislation are advancing or changing at the last minute.

A bill that would limit pain pill prescriptions to a three-day supply, one that would expand the definition of gangs and increase penalties for recruiting, and another that would limit the attorney general’s powers are all being discussed behind closed doors as lawmakers try to hammer out agreements.

The legislature has until midnight to pass bills.

Louisville’s financially troubled Yum! Center would be able to gather money for longer from a tax increment financing plan under a new version of House Bill 330, which was presented Thursday morning.

The TIF plan — which has been in place for nearly 10 years — allows the arena to skim tax revenue gathered from local sales and property taxes gathered around the facility in downtown Louisville.

The arena is currently allowed to collect revenue from the TIF district until 2029 and the new legislation allows the scheme to stay in place until 2054.

The measure passed the Senate Appropriations and Revenue committee unanimously, but several lawmakers, including chairman Chris McDaniel, expressed reservations because it would sap tax revenue that would otherwise go to the state.

“But because of the signature nature of this project and its high visibility, it’s important that we step in,” McDaniel said.

The Senate Economic Development committee did not take up House Bill 296, which would make changes to the state’s worker’s compensation laws, though it was scheduled to do so Thursday morning.

Supportive lawmakers have been battling union representatives — including those representing police and firemen — who say the legislation would limit benefits to emergency responders.

Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, chair of the committee, said the bill could still come up in the final hours of the session.

“We want to make sure that it’s vetted properly and that all the members have an opportunity to look at it and know what’s in it as it’s come late,” Kerr said.

Under the version of the bill that passed out of the House earlier in the session, employers and insurers would be allowed to stop paying workers’ compensation benefits if an injury isn’t resolved within 15 years. Those with permanent disabilities or amputations would continue to receive lifetime benefits.

Workers would also have to file claims for cumulative trauma injuries within five years of leaving the job in which the injuries occurred.

