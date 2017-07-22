Rodeo fans will have something to do this weekend: the Second Annual Open Black Rodeo returns to Louisville tonight. The event is organized by the Southeastern Rodeo Association, which aims to raise the visibility of black cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

One of those cowgirls is Chea Scott. She’s from Chicago, and participated in the Open Black Rodeo last year as well. There, she won the barrel racing and steer undecorating competition. Though winning is great, Scott says she looks forward to something else: the fans. “Because when they’re geared up, then we’re geared up,” she said.



Scott is the owner of two horses, one of which is the granddaughter of Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. But Scott says it wasn’t easy riding when she first got her first horse, named Chick. Listen in the player above as Scott describes why she’s proud to be a black cowgirl.



The rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center.