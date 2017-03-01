Community
March 1, 2017

Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent and one of the most prominent and important days in the liturgical calendar.

For Louisville’s many Roman Catholics and non-Catholics alike, the Lenten Friday fish fry is a weekly tradition. And, as in recent years, we’ve assembled a list of Friday fish fries hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes.

You can search the list by parish name or zip code. Or try searching using a keyword, like “pizza” or “beer.”  Oh yes, there’s beer.

Parish Address Zip Code More Information
St. Agnes 1800 Newburg Rd. 40205 March 3 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and homemade desserts
St. Albert the Great 1395 Girard Dr. 40222 March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Large dining facilities. Dine-in or carryout
St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley 212 Mt. Mercy Dr. 40056 March 1; Fridays March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, rolled oysters, shrimp and pizza. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru
St. Athanasius 5915 Outer Loop 40219 Fridays Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters, shrimp, gumbo and sides. Kids games, pull tabs and raffles. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru
St. Bartholomew 2042 Buechel Bank Road 40218 Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
St. Bernard 7500 Tangelo Dr. 40228 Feb. 24 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried (breaded here)/baked fish. Dine-in or order online for pickup
St. Elizabeth of Hungary 1020 East Burnett Ave. 40217 March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:30 p.m. Fried/baked fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Dine-in, carryout
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 11501 Maple Way 40229 March 3 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/hand breaded fried fish, fried oysters, cheese pizza. Beer available
St. Francis of Assisi 1960 Bardstown Road 40205 March 3 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked cod, oysters, crab cakes, pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
Good Shepherd (Our Lady campus) 3511 Rudd Ave. 40212 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-8:00 p.m. Fried fish, cheese pizza. Cake wheel
Guardian Angels 6000 Preston Hwy. 40219 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:30 p.m. Cheese pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
Holy Family 3940 Poplar Level Rd. 40213 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, slaw and green beans
Immaculate Heart of Mary 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr. 40211 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Dinners $9; Fish sandwich $6. Dine-in, carryout
St. Martin of Tours 639 South Shelby St. 40202 March 3-31; Mass at 5:00 p.m.; Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, fries, slaw, green beans, mac & cheese, desserts. Dine-in, carryout
St. Michael 3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
Taylorsville Rd. and Gene Snyder		 40299 Fridays, March 3 through April 7; Carryout 4:30-8:00 p.m.; Dine-in 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/boiled cod, rolled oysters, pizza and sides
Most Blessed Sacrament 1125 Hathaway Ave. 40215 March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fish, shrimp, sides. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Carryout
Our Mother of Sorrows 770 Eastern Parkway 40217 March 3 through April 7; Fridays, 5:00-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs
St. Patrick 1000 N. Beckley Station Road 40245 Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 16 and 30; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and shrimp, clam chowder, cheese pizza. Cash or check only, Carryout
St. Raphael
Bardstown Rd./Lancashire		 2900 Bardstown Road 40205 Feb. 24 through March 24; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Rolled Oysters, Angio’s Pizza. Beer available. Dine-in, carryout
St. Thomas More 6105 S. Third St. 40214 Ash Wednesday 5:00-8:00 p.m. & Fridays, March 3 through April 14. Cheese pizza, Cake Wheel

Information is provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Jonese Franklin
By Jonese Franklin @JoneseFranklin
Jonese Franklin is WFPL's Digital Editor.