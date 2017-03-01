Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent and one of the most prominent and important days in the liturgical calendar.
For Louisville’s many Roman Catholics and non-Catholics alike, the Lenten Friday fish fry is a weekly tradition. And, as in recent years, we’ve assembled a list of Friday fish fries hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes.
You can search the list by parish name or zip code. Or try searching using a keyword, like “pizza” or “beer.” Oh yes, there’s beer.
|Parish
|Address
|Zip Code
|More Information
|St. Agnes
|1800 Newburg Rd.
|40205
|March 3 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and homemade desserts
|St. Albert the Great
|1395 Girard Dr.
|40222
|March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Large dining facilities. Dine-in or carryout
|St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley
|212 Mt. Mercy Dr.
|40056
|March 1; Fridays March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, rolled oysters, shrimp and pizza. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru
|St. Athanasius
|5915 Outer Loop
|40219
|Fridays Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters, shrimp, gumbo and sides. Kids games, pull tabs and raffles. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru
|St. Bartholomew
|2042 Buechel Bank Road
|40218
|Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
|St. Bernard
|7500 Tangelo Dr.
|40228
|Feb. 24 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried (breaded here)/baked fish. Dine-in or order online for pickup
|St. Elizabeth of Hungary
|1020 East Burnett Ave.
|40217
|March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:30 p.m. Fried/baked fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Dine-in, carryout
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
|11501 Maple Way
|40229
|March 3 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/hand breaded fried fish, fried oysters, cheese pizza. Beer available
|St. Francis of Assisi
|1960 Bardstown Road
|40205
|March 3 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked cod, oysters, crab cakes, pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
|Good Shepherd (Our Lady campus)
|3511 Rudd Ave.
|40212
|Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-8:00 p.m. Fried fish, cheese pizza. Cake wheel
|Guardian Angels
|6000 Preston Hwy.
|40219
|Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:30 p.m. Cheese pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout
|Holy Family
|3940 Poplar Level Rd.
|40213
|Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, slaw and green beans
|Immaculate Heart of Mary
|1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr.
|40211
|Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Dinners $9; Fish sandwich $6. Dine-in, carryout
|St. Martin of Tours
|639 South Shelby St.
|40202
|March 3-31; Mass at 5:00 p.m.; Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, fries, slaw, green beans, mac & cheese, desserts. Dine-in, carryout
|St. Michael
|3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
Taylorsville Rd. and Gene Snyder
|40299
|Fridays, March 3 through April 7; Carryout 4:30-8:00 p.m.; Dine-in 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/boiled cod, rolled oysters, pizza and sides
|Most Blessed Sacrament
|1125 Hathaway Ave.
|40215
|March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fish, shrimp, sides. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Carryout
|Our Mother of Sorrows
|770 Eastern Parkway
|40217
|March 3 through April 7; Fridays, 5:00-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs
|St. Patrick
|1000 N. Beckley Station Road
|40245
|Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 16 and 30; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and shrimp, clam chowder, cheese pizza. Cash or check only, Carryout
|St. Raphael
Bardstown Rd./Lancashire
|2900 Bardstown Road
|40205
|Feb. 24 through March 24; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Rolled Oysters, Angio’s Pizza. Beer available. Dine-in, carryout
|St. Thomas More
|6105 S. Third St.
|40214
|Ash Wednesday 5:00-8:00 p.m. & Fridays, March 3 through April 14. Cheese pizza, Cake Wheel
Information is provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville.