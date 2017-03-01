Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent and one of the most prominent and important days in the liturgical calendar.

For Louisville’s many Roman Catholics and non-Catholics alike, the Lenten Friday fish fry is a weekly tradition. And, as in recent years, we’ve assembled a list of Friday fish fries hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes.

You can search the list by parish name or zip code. Or try searching using a keyword, like “pizza” or “beer.” Oh yes, there’s beer.

Parish Address Zip Code More Information St. Agnes 1800 Newburg Rd. 40205 March 3 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and homemade desserts St. Albert the Great 1395 Girard Dr. 40222 March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Large dining facilities. Dine-in or carryout St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley 212 Mt. Mercy Dr. 40056 March 1; Fridays March 3 through April 7; 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, rolled oysters, shrimp and pizza. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru St. Athanasius 5915 Outer Loop 40219 Fridays Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters, shrimp, gumbo and sides. Kids games, pull tabs and raffles. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru St. Bartholomew 2042 Buechel Bank Road 40218 Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish, oysters. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout St. Bernard 7500 Tangelo Dr. 40228 Feb. 24 through April 7; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried (breaded here)/baked fish. Dine-in or order online for pickup St. Elizabeth of Hungary 1020 East Burnett Ave. 40217 March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:30 p.m. Fried/baked fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Dine-in, carryout St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 11501 Maple Way 40229 March 3 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/hand breaded fried fish, fried oysters, cheese pizza. Beer available St. Francis of Assisi 1960 Bardstown Road 40205 March 3 through April 7; 4:30-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked cod, oysters, crab cakes, pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout Good Shepherd (Our Lady campus) 3511 Rudd Ave. 40212 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-8:00 p.m. Fried fish, cheese pizza. Cake wheel Guardian Angels 6000 Preston Hwy. 40219 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:00-7:30 p.m. Cheese pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in, carryout Holy Family 3940 Poplar Level Rd. 40213 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, slaw and green beans Immaculate Heart of Mary 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr. 40211 Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7; 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Dinners $9; Fish sandwich $6. Dine-in, carryout St. Martin of Tours 639 South Shelby St. 40202 March 3-31; Mass at 5:00 p.m.; Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m. Fried fish, fries, slaw, green beans, mac & cheese, desserts. Dine-in, carryout St. Michael 3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

Taylorsville Rd. and Gene Snyder 40299 Fridays, March 3 through April 7; Carryout 4:30-8:00 p.m.; Dine-in 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/boiled cod, rolled oysters, pizza and sides Most Blessed Sacrament 1125 Hathaway Ave. 40215 March 3 through April 7; Fridays 4:00-7:00 p.m. Fish, shrimp, sides. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Carryout Our Mother of Sorrows 770 Eastern Parkway 40217 March 3 through April 7; Fridays, 5:00-7:30 p.m. Baked/fried fish. Cake wheel, pull tabs St. Patrick 1000 N. Beckley Station Road 40245 Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 16 and 30; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Fried/baked fish and shrimp, clam chowder, cheese pizza. Cash or check only, Carryout St. Raphael

Bardstown Rd./Lancashire 2900 Bardstown Road 40205 Feb. 24 through March 24; 5:00-8:00 p.m. Rolled Oysters, Angio’s Pizza. Beer available. Dine-in, carryout St. Thomas More 6105 S. Third St. 40214 Ash Wednesday 5:00-8:00 p.m. & Fridays, March 3 through April 14. Cheese pizza, Cake Wheel

Information is provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville.