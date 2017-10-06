Google Fiber is still coming to Louisville, but the company announced this week it would be tweaking its offerings.

In both Louisville and San Antonio — the company’s two newest fiber cities — it will only offer high-speed internet, without the option to add on TV service.

In a news release posted on the company’s blog, Head of Sales and Marketing Cathy Fogler said because more people are moving away from traditional TV packages, it makes more sense for Google to focus on internet.

“Whether it’s through YouTube TV, Hulu, Netflix, or more specific targeted services — there are so many ways to watch what you want, when you want it,” she wrote. “And Google Fiber’s superfast internet allows customers to make the most of all these streaming choices by providing the bandwidth to use multiple devices and apps at the same time.”

Fogler also noted that even in cities where Google Fiber offers internet and television packages, “more and more” people are choosing the internet-only options.

Construction on Google Fiber has started in Louisville. According to WDRB, the tech company has wired part of the Highlands, as well as areas of the Portland and Newburg neighborhoods.

A Google Fiber spokesperson said Friday morning he couldn’t comment on when the service will be available in Louisville.

