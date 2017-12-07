Kentucky GOP House members are asking Republican Gov. Matt Bevin not to call a special legislative session on pension reform before the end of the year.

The Courier Journal reports that a large majority of House Republicans sent a letter making the request Wednesday. In a WFPL News Special on Tuesday, both a Republican and a Democratic lawmaker said they were doubtful it would happen before the regular session convenes in January.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said the letter expressed the lawmakers’ desire to address the pension crisis but not during a special session.

Majority Leader Jonathan Shell said of the 64 members of the House GOP caucus, at least 45 signed the letter during a retreat Wednesday. He said eight lawmakers couldn’t attend the retreat.

Bevin has said all year that he would call a session before year’s end. His office didn’t immediately respond to an email from the newspaper seeking a response to the lawmakers’ letter.