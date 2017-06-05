LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin’s personal home.

Democratic Rep. Darryl Owens filed the complaint against the Republican governor and Neil Ramsey, an investment manager and donor to Bevin’s political campaigns.

Bevin purchased the Louisville-area home and 10 acres in March for $1.6 million from Ramsey through a limited liability company. Bevin and Ramsey say it was a fair market price.

Attorney General Andy Beshear last week called for an investigation into the matter.

Officials in a suburban community value the home and 19 acres at $2.2 million. The county property valuation administrator values the entire property at more than $2.9 million.

Owens says the transaction and Ramsey’s ties to Bevin warrant a review by a state ethics commission. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems governing board.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper calls the complaint politically motivated.