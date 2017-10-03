The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) will begin accepting applications for its 2018 class on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Each summer, GSA hosts over 200 high school students for a tuition-free immersive residential program on the campus of Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

Over the course of their three-week stay, student-artists are engaged in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions.

Instruction is offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theater, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

GSA Director Nick Covault says the program opens doors to a variety of opportunities to participating students.

“There are actually 30 colleges and universities that offer these students scholarships,” Covault says. “So we also find that it’s a fantastic pathway for college access to many of our students.”

Applications are accepted online and, according to Covault, there are resources available to help students apply.

“We have four workshops we do across the state — we call them ‘ArtShops,’” he says. “These are opportunities to come spend a Saturday, a full day, with a teaching artist.”

The teaching artist will offer feedback on student’s portfolios or audition pieces. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 12, 2018.