A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in connection with the sex scandal involving the University of Louisville men’s basketball program.

A criminal investigation was launched following the publication of the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” in which author Katina Powell claimed she was paid by former basketball staff member Andre McGee to provide strippers and prostitutes to Cardinal players and recruits.

A statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine says there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Powell or McGee.

“We strongly commend the University of Louisville Police Department for their commitment to investigating whether criminal activity had occurred on the University of Louisville campus during the recruitment of these high school basketball players, but in the final analysis there is not sufficient credible evidence assembled to support bringing criminal charges against these individuals.”

Wine says officials were originally concerned that Powell used under-aged girls to entertain the players and recruits, but that was not the case.

He says there was also not enough corroborating evidence to bring charges for prostitution, unlawful transaction with a minor, or other offenses.

The NCAA is expected to issue its final report next month on its investigation into claims that McGee paid an escort service to entertain Cardinal players and recruits over a four-year period.

U of L has admitted that some violations occurred and self-imposed some punishments, but is disputing an NCAA claim that head coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor McGee.

The committee is expected to announce any additional punishments sometime next month.