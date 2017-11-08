Kentucky Rep. Brian Linder has confirmed that he is among four Republican lawmakers who signed a settlement with a female House Republican Caucus staffer over sexual harassment allegations.

Linder, of Dry Ridge, told the Grant County News that he wanted to publicly apologize to his family, voters and the state for his actions. He said he has been focused on his family since the confidential settlement became public.

Rep. Jeff Hoover resigned his position as House speaker on Sunday after acknowledging he settled the sexual harassment claim. Hoover denied engaging in harassing behavior but said he did send text messages that were consensual but inappropriate. Hoover said he will remain in the legislature.

Linder indicated he has not decided whether to stay in office.

Multiple media outlets have named the other two lawmakers as Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare.