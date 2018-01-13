Democratic Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is calling on female state lawmakers to wear black at Gov. Matt Bevin’s “State of the Commonwealth” address on Tuesday in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment, assault and abuse.

Grimes said in a release that “work will not be complete until every survivor has access to justice and every Kentuckian is free from harassment.”

She included the Time’s Up hashtag, referring to an initiative launched by women in the entertainment industry to support victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Many attendees of the Golden Globes Awards wore black. That industry has shed recently light on sexual harassment issues.

A number of members of the Kentucky House of Representatives have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent months, including former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Dan Johnson, a Bullitt County representative who died by suicide after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published on-the-record allegations from a woman who said Johnson assaulted her at his church when she was a minor.