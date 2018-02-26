Aspiring business people in Louisville will have a chance to get free training from Google.

The day-long event is part of the “Grow With Google” tour, where professionals will teach a thousand local people business skills like coding, online marketing and more for free.

In a news release, Gov. Matt Bevin praised the event, saying it would benefit Kentuckians.

“Our innovative entrepreneurs, hardworking small business owners, and our highly motivated students will all benefit from the exciting tools, demos, and trainings offered at this day-long event,” Bevin said.

“This partnership with Google will be a tremendous asset to our state’s business and education leaders.”

Louisville isn’t the only city welcoming Grow with Google.

The workshop series is part of a national tour, partnering with different cities and organizations.

Erica Swanson is the head of Grow With Google’s community engagement. She said they hope families will participate, too.

“It’s a chance for you to meet people and leaders who work at Google to ask the questions that you may have about how to use our products or tools, or how to use the web to grow,” Swanson said.

“We’re going to have great workshops, really cool hands-on exhibits and demos and it will be a lot of fun.”

Grow with Google comes to Louisville March 29 at Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center. Registration is free. Details can be found here.