Two sitting Democratic councilmembers — Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Vitalis Lanshima — lost their primary elections Tuesday evening. Hamilton has served on Metro Council for 16 years, while Lanshima was recently appointed in December to fill a vacant seat.

Here’s a rundown of who voters chose in all of the Metro Council districts on the ballot:

District 1

Incumbent Democrat Jessica Green won a decisive victory over challenger Ameerah Granger. Green is an attorney who has been representing the district since 2015; Granger is a social worker. There were no Republicans vying for the seat.

District 3

This Democratic primary was wide open due to the upcoming retirement of long-time representative Mary Woolridge, and civil servant Keisha Dorsey defeated attorney Josephine Layne Buckner, who Woolridge had endorsed. There were no Republicans running for the seat.

District 5

Longtime District 5 Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton was defeated by challenger Donna Lyvette Purvis in the Democratic primary. The loss ends a 16-year run on Metro Council for Hamilton, who also previously served on Louisville’s Board of Aldermen. In recent days she was dogged by accusations she had used taxpayer funds to pay for her family to attend Kentucky Derby galas.

No Republicans filed to run in the district.

District 7

This Metro Council seat is up for grabs after Councilwoman Angela Leet declined to run for another term to instead run for Mayor. In the Democratic primary, Paula McCraney defeated Shameka O’Neil. McCraney will face Republican Kent Hall in November in the General Election; he’s the only person who filed to run on the GOP ticket.

District 15

Four Democrats were vying to replace Councilwoman Marianne Butler, who will retire at the end of this year after three terms. Kevin Triplett won the primary Tuesday; he’ll face Republican Richard Brown in November.

District 21

Social worker Nicole George defeated sitting Councilman Vitalis Lanshima in the district’s Democratic primary Tuesday. Lanshima was chosen by councilmembers to represent the district since former Councilman Dan Johnson was removed in December. Now, Lanshima’s term will end in December, and George will face Republican Bret Shultz in November’s general election.