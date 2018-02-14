Yes, it’s Valentine’s Day. You’re sure to spot someone receiving fresh flowers today and if you’re craving something sweet, you’ll likely find it. And good luck getting in at almost any restaurant in town. Seriously, it’s too late.

But it’s also Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent and one of the most important days of the year for Roman Catholics. And come Friday, many of these Catholics will join non-Catholics to eat fish in a nearby parish hall.

Lenten Friday fish fries are a tradition in Louisville. And it’s not just fried fish. Many churches serve baked fish, shrimp and oysters. You’ll find pizza at several parishes, as well as various sides and homemade desserts.

It’s a big deal here. So we couldn’t let a year go by without assembling a list of Friday fish fries, hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes. You can search by parish name or keyword, like “beer,” “carry-out” or “mushroom,” for example.

Parish (Louisville unless noted) Address Information St. Agnes 1800 Newburg Rd. 40205 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the school cafeteria (parish center). St. Albert the Great 1395 Girard Dr. 40222 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in Willett Hall (gymnasium). St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley 212 Mt. Mercy Dr. 40056 5:00-7:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday February 14, February 16 through March 23 in the school cafeteria. Drive-thru available. St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville 197 S Plum St. 40165 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the cafeteria. Annunciation, Shelbyville 105 Main St. 40065 4:30-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the ACC (Annunciation Community Center). Eat-in and carry-out with homemade desserts. Ascension 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. 40220 5:30-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the school cafeteria. St. Athanasius 5915 Outer Loop 40219 4:30-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the parish hall. Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru. Cash, check, MC/Visa. Fish sandwich, oysters, shrimp and pizza. Various sides. Craft and domestic beer. St. Augustine 1310 W Broadway 40203 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in Hines Center, 1310 West Broadway. Fried/baked fish with various sides and homemade desserts. St. Bartholomew 2042 Buechel Bank Road 40218 4:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Magel Center. Eat-in or carry-out. Rolled oysters, shrimp. New and different side item each week. Desserts and cake wheel. St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction 227 Oak St. 40150 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the cafeteria. St. Bernadette, Prospect 6500 St Bernadette Ave. 40059 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 23 through March 23 in the Saint Mary Academy cafeteria and gym. We accept credit cards. St. Bernard, Liberty 5075 State Hwy 551, 42539 5:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the cafeteria. St. Bernard 7500 Tangelo Dr. 40228 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the parish hall (gym). St. Christopher, Radcliff 1225 S Wilson Rd. 40160 4:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23. Kids under 5 eat FREE. Half plate $6; full plate $9. St. Edward 9610 Sue Helen Dr. 40299 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the gym. Fried/baked fish, oysters, shrimp, clams, fish tacos and sides. Platter $8 (fish and two sides). St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 11501 Maple Way 40229 4:30-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the gym. Hand-breaded fried fish, baked fish, fried oysters, cheese pizza. Various sides and desserts. Beer available. ATM on site. St. Elizabeth of Hungary 1020 East Burnett Ave. 40217 4:00-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the cafeteria. St. Francis of Assisi 1960 Bardstown Road 40205 4:30-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the parish hall. Fried/baked cod, oysters, shrimp and pizza. Cake wheel. Dine-in or carry-out. St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington 155 Stringer Ln. 40047 4:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Parish Hall. St. Gabriel 5503 Bardstown Rd. 40291 February 16 through March 23. 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. luncheon fish fry in the gym; 5:30-7:30 p.m. evening fish fry in the St. Gabriel gym and cafeteria. Good Shepherd 3511 Rudd Ave. 40212 4:00-8:00 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in Lehmann Hall. Cheese pizza, fish dinners, cake wheel, pull tabs. Guardian Angels 6000 Preston Hwy. 40219 4:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the cafeteria. Hand-breaded cod, lots of sides, desserts. Cake wheel and 50/50 raffle. Holy Family 3940 Poplar Level Rd.

40213 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Lunch with limited menu; 4:30-7:00 p.m. February 9 through March 23 in the Saffin Center. Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru. Holy Spirit 3345 Lexington Rd. 40206 5:00-8:00 p.m., only on February 23 and March 16 in the school cafeteria. All are welcome. Carry-out available. Holy Trinity 501 Cherrywood Rd. 40207 5:30-8:00 p.m., February 23 through March 23 in the cafeteria. Baked/fried fish, cheese pizza and various sides. Immaculate Conception, Culvertown 8191 New Haven Rd.

40051 3:00-7:00 p.m., only on March 9, 16, and 23 in the community center. Immaculate Conception, LaGrange 502 N. 5th Ave. 40031 4:30-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Marian Center Gym. Boston scrod, shrimp and pizza. Hush puppies and other sides including “vegetable of the week.” Kids under 5 eat free. Visa/MC/Discover accepted. Immaculate Heart of Mary 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr. 40211 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the cafeteria and London Room. Dine-in and carry-out. Dinner $9. Drinks and desserts. Delivery of 5 or more available. St. James, Elizabethtown 1851 Leitchfield Road, 42701 5:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Knights of Columbus Council Hall. Fish, shrimp and frog legs. Hush puppies, slaw and fries. Dessert. Adult plate $10; Child (11 and younger) $5. Carry-out available. St. James 1826 Edenside Ave. 40204 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 at St. James School Auditorium. Portabella mushroom sandwiches available. TVs for watching the Olympics and basketball. St. John Paul II 3521 Goldsmith Ln, 40220 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 30, in the community center at the Goldsmith Lane campus. Lunch carry-out available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fax or phone order to (502) 456-6468. St. John the Baptist, Rineyville 657 St John Church Rd 42701 Please see bulletin for details. St. Joseph 1406 E Washington St. 40206 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the parish hall. Credit/debit cards accepted. Eat-in or carry-out. Call orders ahead at (502) 583-0892. St. Joseph, Bardstown 310 W Stephen Foster Ave. 40004 4:30-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the parish hall. St. Lawrence 1925 Lewiston Dr 40216 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Parish Hall. Fish, shrimp, oysters, cheese pizza. Various sides. Pull tabs and cake wheel. St. Leonard 440 Zorn Ave. 40206 5:30-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 16 in the Cafeteria and Family Life Center. Door prizes, pull tabs and cake wheels. St. Margaret Mary 7813 Shelbyville Rd 40222 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16, 23 and March 2, 9 in the gym. St. Martin of Tours 639 South Shelby St. 40202 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 2 through March 23 in the parish hall. We will also have a Lenten Mass at 5:00 p.m. on these dates. St. Martin of Tours, Flaherty 440 St Martins Rd. Vine Grove 40175 4:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23. Mary Queen of Peace 4005 Dixie Hwy. 40216 4:30-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the Mary Queen of Peace gym. Fish, shrimp, cheese pizza and lots of sides. Cake wheel and pull tabs. St. Michael 3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

40299 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 23 through March 23 in the community center (gym). Fried/baked fish, oysters and 9 sides to choose from. Carry-out 4:30-7:30 p.m.; dining room 5:00-7:00 p.m. St. Monica, Bardstown 407 S Third St. 40004 4:00-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the parish hall. Dine-in or carry-out. Alaskan pollock and catfish. Dinners $7 and $8, sandwiches $4 and $5. 50/50 raffle ticket sales each Friday. Drawings at 7:30 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament 1125 Hathaway Ave.

40215 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in Pioneer Hall (gym). Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Matthews 508 Breckenridge Ln 40207 5:30-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 9, in the Parish Life Center (gym). Drive-thru service 4:30-7:00 p.m. Children’s activities. Used book sale February 23-March 2. Our Lady of Mount Carmel 5505 New Cut Rd. 40214 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23. Our Mother of Sorrows 770 Eastern Parkway 40217 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the cafeteria. Used book/movie/music booth at fish fry. St. Patrick 1000 N. Beckley Station Road 40245 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 30 in the gymnasium. St. Paul 6901 Dixie Hwy. 40258 4:30-7:30 p.m., February 16 through March 30 in the cafeteria. St. Peter the Apostle 7724 Columbine Drive 40258 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in St. Andrew Academy’s gym. Eat-in and carry-out. St. Raphael 2900 Bardstown Road 40205 5:00-8:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the bottom floor of the Sheeran Center. St. Rita 8709 Preston Hwy. 40219 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., February 16 through March 23 in the gym. 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in the gym. Carry-out orders (502) 969-6116. St. Stephen Martyr 2931 Pindell Ave. 40217 5:00-7:30 p.m., February 9 through March 23 in St. Stephen Activity Center (Gym—Corner of English and Greenup). Fried/baked fish, oysters and cheese pizza. Pull tabs and cake wheel. Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Fairdale 903 Fairdale Rd. 40118 4:00-8:00 p.m. only on February 16 and March 2, 16 in the parish gymnasium. No waiting time, homemade sides. St. Thomas More 6105 S. Third St. 40214 5:00-8:00 p.m., Ash Wednesday, February 14, and February 16 through March 30 in the cafeteria. Cheese pizza and cake wheel.

Information as provided by parishes to the Archdiocese of Louisville.