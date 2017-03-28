For several months we’ve known who was going to grace the Forecastle Festival stage — now we know when. The daily lineups for the three-day music event were announced Tuesday.

The festival — which includes headliners LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson and Cage the Elephant — will take place at Waterfront Park July 14 through 16.

Friday, July 14

Odesza

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

GRiZ

Capital Cities

NEEDTOBREATHE

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Real Estate

Waka Flocka Flame

Twin Limb

LANY

Giraffage

John Moreland

Chicano Batman

Mondo Cozmo

The Shelters

Quiet Hollers

Jaye Jayle



Saturday, July 15

LCD Soundsystem

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Judah & the Lion

K.Flay

Classixx

Joseph

JD McPherson

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Mandolin Orange

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Farro

Jeffrey James

*repeat repeat



Sunday, July 16

Weezer

PJ Harvey

Spoon

X Ambassadors

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

STRFKR

Foxygen

What So Not

Whitney

Rayland Baxter

Ekali

Coin

Adia Victoria

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Pell

Oyster Kids

Details on late-night shows and other Forecastle events and activations will be announced in the coming weeks. More information is available here.