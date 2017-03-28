For several months we’ve known who was going to grace the Forecastle Festival stage — now we know when. The daily lineups for the three-day music event were announced Tuesday.
The festival — which includes headliners LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson and Cage the Elephant — will take place at Waterfront Park July 14 through 16.
Friday, July 14
Odesza
Cage the Elephant
Run the Jewels
GRiZ
Capital Cities
NEEDTOBREATHE
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Real Estate
Waka Flocka Flame
Twin Limb
LANY
Giraffage
John Moreland
Chicano Batman
Mondo Cozmo
The Shelters
Quiet Hollers
Jaye Jayle
Saturday, July 15
LCD Soundsystem
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Phantogram
Vince Staples
Cashmere Cat
Judah & the Lion
K.Flay
Classixx
Joseph
JD McPherson
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Mandolin Orange
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Farro
Jeffrey James
*repeat repeat
Sunday, July 16
Weezer
PJ Harvey
Spoon
X Ambassadors
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
STRFKR
Foxygen
What So Not
Whitney
Rayland Baxter
Ekali
Coin
Adia Victoria
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Pell
Oyster Kids
Details on late-night shows and other Forecastle events and activations will be announced in the coming weeks. More information is available here.