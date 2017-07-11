Louisville Public Media is joining newsrooms, civil-rights groups and universities across the country to gather information and create a national database on hate crimes in the United States. The effort is part of Documenting Hate, a project by the investigative, nonprofit newsroom ProPublica.

What constitutes a hate crime is sometimes a matter of dispute and because of that, hate crimes and bias are not well tracked or reported on in the U.S.

The FBI defines a hate crime as “a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Though the FBI is required to collect data about these crimes, local jurisdictions aren’t required to report hate crimes to the federal government. Because of this, the data that the FBI has is incomplete.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a hate crime or non-criminal bias incident, which includes online trolling, real-life bullying, racist vandalism and murders motivated by bigotry, please fill out the form below.

Your information will only stay within the Documenting Hate coalition. We will not share your information outside of our coalition without your consent. Reporters may follow up with you to find out more about your personal story. Your information will not be sent to law enforcement. If you wish to report a hate crime to law enforcement please contact the police.





If you want to learn more about Documenting hate, please visit here.

¿Has sido víctima del odio? Cuenta aquí tu historia.