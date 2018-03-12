For 22 years, the Festival of Faiths in Louisville has provided a space for interfaith discussion of some of the most world’s most significant topics, including compassion and nonviolence. It also draws panelists from all over the globe.
This year, the Festival of Faiths theme is “Sacred Insight — Feminine Wisdom,” which is timely as institutions worldwide are grappling with how women are treated and how their contributions are recognized.
Over the course of five days, attendees will hear from a dozen panelists, including:
- Diane Rehm, author and Peabody award-winning public broadcaster;
- Ruby Sales, civil rights activist and found of SpiritHouse Project;
- Cemalnur Sargut, Sufi teacher and president of the Turkish Women’s Cultural Association;
- Becca Stevens, priest and founder of Thistle Farms, which offers sanctuary to women affected by violence;
- Rabbi Nina Beth Cardin, environmental activist;
- Tsoknyi Rinpoche, teacher of Tibetan Buddhism;
- Lynne Twist, founder of Soul of Money Institute;
- Mary Berry Smith, founder of the Berry Center in New Castle, Kentucky;
- Christopher Pramuk, Thomas Merton scholar;
- Monica A. Coleman, professor of Constructive Theology and African American Religions;
- Omid Safi, director of the Duke Islamic Studies Center and columnist for OnBeing with Krista Tippett;
- Sharon Salzberg, author and teacher of Buddhist meditation practices;
- Pravrajika Brahmaprana, Hindu nun with the Vedanta Convent.
As in previous years, these talks and panel sessions will be interspersed throughout the five days with spiritual practice sessions, music, art and performances.
The festival runs April 24 to 28.
More information is available here.