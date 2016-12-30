Mystery, intrigue, drama and — gasp! — murder.
In 2016, Louisvillians who checked out books — both physical and electronic — from the free public library system were looking for thrills. And, of course, abiding some broader trends.
For the second straight year, Paula Hawkins’ “The Girl on the Train” was a top title (perhaps this year because the movie version came out). And again this year, Harper’s Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” hung around in the Top 10.
Here, via the Louisville Free Public Library, are the Top 10 titles checked out in print and e-edition. In parentheses next to the titles are the number of times they were checked out.
Top 10 Print Books
- “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (2,901)
- “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham (2,027)
- “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (1,276)
- “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (1,200)
- “The Guilty” by David Baldacci (1,170)
- “Fool Me Once” by Harlan Coben (1,058)
- (tie) “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee and “NYPD Red 4” by James Patterson (1,038)
- “The Last Mile” by David Baldacci (909)
- “See Me” by Nicholas Sparks (875)
- “Tricky Twenty-Two: Stephanie Plum Series” by Janet Evanovich (850)
Top 10 eBooks
- “The Martian: A Novel” by Andy Weir (531)
- “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (447)
- “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes (414)
- “Tricky Twenty-Two: Stephanie Plum Series” by Janet Evanovich (345)
- “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham (310)
- “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” by Marie Kondo (303)
- “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (288)
- “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (268)
- “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak (260)
- “Make Me: Jack Reacher Series” by Lee Child (256)
