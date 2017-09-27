This story will be updated.

A day after the University of Louisville men’s basketball program was implicated in a widespread college basketball corruption scheme, a response — and fallout — is expected on campus.

Thus far, U of L Athletics spokesman Kenny Klein has declined to comment directly, referring to a statement released Tuesday from U of L interim president Gregory Postel saying the university would cooperate fully with the FBI investigation and calling the incident is a “serious concern.”

Multiple U of L sources suggested an announcement could be made Wednesday morning. Other sources have said the announcement would be to fire men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino and possibly athletic director Tom Jurich.

Pitino said in a statement Tuesday night the allegations came as a complete shock to him. ESPN reports that Pitino has told his staff that he expects to be fired today.

WDRB’s Jason Riley said a meeting Wednesday morning would announce big news.

Some in the basketball community rallied around the school’s athletics department.

Lonnie Ali, wife of Muhammad Ali, and John Ramsey — both big U of L supporters — tweeted to Gov. Matt Bevin, asking he influence the school’s trustees to retain Jurich.

Responses to those tweets were overwhelmingly negative, asking Jurich be let go from his position.

If the university fires Pitino, things could get ugly — at least according to the coach’s lawyer.

WHAS’s Terry Meiners quoted Pitino’s attorney, Steve Pence, as saying Pitino would not be fired “without a bare knuckle fight.” Pitino issued a statement through Pence yesterday, saying he was committed to “taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”