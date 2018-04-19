Louisville’s largest hotel is about to undergo a major renovation.

More than 1,200 guestrooms and various public spaces in the Galt House will get an $80 million makeover starting this summer.

Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the hotel’s owner, the Al J. Schneider Company, said the guestrooms, lobby, conservatory lounge and other areas will have a new, Kentucky-inspired color palette.

Shoenberger said the hotel will remain open during the project.

“Our objective is that we minimize any type of guest challenges at all,” he said. “We are going to start in the west tower, we’re going to start in June.”

The renovation is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Officials also announced that the Galt House will join the Wyndham Hotel Group’s Trademark Collection, but will remain independent and maintain its brand.

Wyndham executive Chip Ohlsson said the company will provide operational support and other services.

“We are proud to announce that this will be our flagship hotel of the Wyndham brand,” Ohlsson said. “We’re about to have 9,400 hotels in our portfolio and this will be our largest hotel in North America, and we couldn’t be more proud of that and this market to do that in.”

The modern Galt House complex dates back to the early 1970s.