Rising ozone levels Monday and Tuesday could result in air that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone for Monday and Tuesday, saying the air pollution could affect young children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments like asthma and COPD. The general public isn’t likely to be affected.

This is the year’s first official Air Quality Alert. Ozone is caused when pollution cooks in the heat and stagnant air keeps it from moving out of the valley. For real-time air information, click here.