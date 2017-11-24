Nearly 1,700 calls, emails and online tip reports referencing Kentucky have been made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline organization since 2007. In early December, a conference on human trafficking will take place in Louisville.

The conference is organized by the Kentucky division of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. UNA-USA is a program of the UN Foundation, which Ted Turner started in the late 1990s. Turner is also founder of TBS and CNN.

The day-long event will include sessions on issues such as recognizing branding and tattoos of those being trafficked, and telling victims’ stories.

Teena Halbig is state president of the Kentucky chapter of the United Nations Association. She says trafficking is often related to sex and labor.

“There are also other types of human trafficking,” says Halbig. “Things like forced marriage, you would include surrogacy or removal of the eggs.”

This month, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced a training program to help hotel workers recognize trafficking.

The cost to attend the conference is $55. It will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Club. Find more information here.