The Frazier History Museum, in association with Lionsgate and Imagine Exhibitions Inc., announced “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” will open April 1 at the museum.

Louisville is the hometown of Jennifer Lawrence, who starred as Katniss Everdeen in the “Hunger Games” film series. Through the exhibit, visitors can explore the world of Panem as created in the film. More than 1,000 authentic costumes, props and hands-on interactives are included in the walkthrough.

“I really admire how the Frazier continually finds innovative ways to connect the stories of Louisville people with the larger global story of humankind,” says Mayor Greg Fischer. “They have created just some tremendous, one-of-a-kind exhibits here, like one that brought to life one of my heroes, Thomas Merton, and they told personal, powerful stories of Pearl Harbor, as well as the roots of ‘bourbonism.’”

This is the fourth tour stop of the the “Hunger Games” exhibit. It has only been seen by visitors in New York, San Francisco and Sydney.

Mac Brown, Frazier History Museum Board President, says this exhibition has the capability of drawing large amounts of visitors to the Louisville-area — something that is especially important to the city as the Convention Center is undergoes massive construction.

“They (the Kentucky Cabinet of Tourism, Arts and Heritage), with the Frazier and Lionsgate, have developed a marketing campaign which will bring incremental tourism to our region and state parks, encourage visits to Appalachia, and support the overall efforts of promoting Kentucky as a great place for the movie business,” Brown says.

Highlights of the exhibition include iconic costumes from the films, such as the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay dress and the Mockingjay armor. There will also be interactive portions of the display, such as an exploratory map of Panem, a gamemaker’s control table, and a stunt choreography activity.

The entertainment value of the exhibition is obvious, but Bryan Harris, vice president of marketing for Imagine Exhibitions, says there’s an educational component as well.

“In addition to what is in the exhibit proper, there is a multiple-discipline educators’ guide that allows for pre- and post-exhibition classroom activities for groups,” Harris says. “The content and the experience for young and older children alike is really predicated on a lot of different science, interactives and really important story-arch we call ‘the power of one,’ one individual can change the world.”

Tickets are now available for the exhibition. It runs through September.