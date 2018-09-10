Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the southeastern U.S. as “a large and extremely dangerous hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center says, after the storm quickly strengthened on Monday. Florence is now predicted to bring “life-threatening impacts” to the U.S. late this week.

Florence is now a Category 4 storm, reaching that status a day earlier than experts had predicted. The hurricane center announced the change in an update, citing data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft that showed Florence was rapidly intensifying, with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.

Over the next 36 hours, Florence’s winds could reach 150 mph, the hurricane center says.

The hurricane’s impacts could range from a strong storm surge to flooding from torrential rainfall and hurricane-force winds. Forecasters warn that the predicted track will likely change — but for now, it shows the strong hurricane bearing down on the North Carolina coast, with a potential landfall north of Wilmington.

This incredible loop from #GOESEast shows Hurricane #Florence churning in the Atlantic. The storm is strengthening rapidly and is expected to become a major hurricane very soon. Latest: https://t.co/LdMJC4oIds pic.twitter.com/AqMr0P2Ogm — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 10, 2018

As of 11 a.m. ET Monday, Florence’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 115 mph, with higher gusts, the hurricane center said. The storm was moving at 13 mph, some 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

As it nears the U.S. Atlantic shore, Florence will also benefit from “very warm” sea surface temperatures of up to 85 degrees, the National Hurricane Center said.

As meteorologist Stu Ostro of The Weather Channel reports via Twitter, since 1851, only four Category 4 hurricanes have made landfall north of Florida on the East Coast. The northernmost landfall was made by Hazel, a devastating and deadly storm that struck close to the South Carolina/North Carolina border in October of 1954.

For historical perspective, only four Category 4 landfalls on the East Coast north of Florida in the official list https://t.co/V5uzqzYafo going back to 1851, the farthest north being on the SC/NC border (Hazel) pic.twitter.com/igUxq1rV0I — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 9, 2018

Forecasters say Florence will pass between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and start its approach to the U.S. on Thursday morning. But the large storm’s tropical storm-force winds could start to reach the coast of the Carolinas as early as Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

As the danger became clear over the weekend, the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia all declared states of emergency. They urged residents to prepare — a request that ranges from fortifying homes and gathering supplies to preparing for possible evacuation orders.

The U.S. Navy is also taking precautions, with the U.S. Fleet Forces Command ordering nearly 30 ships in the Hampton Roads area of the Virginia coast to head out to sea to avoid the storm. Vessels that can’t leave port will prepare by a variety of means, from adding mooring and storm lines to dropping anchor and disconnecting shore power cables.

Florence is currently projecting hurricane-force winds (74 mph and higher) up to 30 miles from its center. Forecasters say that because of the size the storm is expected to attain, it will wreak havoc regardless of how strong its winds are.

In addition to a storm surge and winds, the National Hurricane Center says:

“Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and Mid Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland.”

Florence is one of three hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, along with Helene and Isaac. Of the two other storms, which remain far from land, Isaac poses the most immediate risk. With winds of 75 mph, it’s expected to strengthen a bit before weakening as it approaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday.

Dangerous storms are also threatening parts of the U.S. in the Pacific Ocean. Most of the state of Hawaii was under either a tropical storm warning or watch on Monday morning, as Hurricane Olivia bears westward, with 85 mph winds.

National Weather Service

Olivia could weaken into a strong tropical storm within 48 hours, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. But forecasters say residents should still beware of the chance for dangerous flooding and wind.

In Guam, Typhoon Mangkhut — a Category 4 storm — narrowly missed dealing a direct blow to the island.