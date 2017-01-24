Museums are typically pretty quiet places, but what if every piece on view came with its own personal soundtrack?
This weekend, at the Speed Museum’s 90th anniversary celebration, I asked visitors to set their favorite artworks — pictured below — to music. You can hear their responses in the audio link above.
“Ethel.” Cast glass, copper Partial and promised gift, Adele and Leonard Leight Collection
“Saint Martin in a Boat,” about 1651 Etching and engraving on laid paper Museum Members purchase
“A Couple Represented as Ulysses and Penelope,” 1668 oil on canvas. Gift of the Charter Collectors
Ashlie Stevens is WFPL's Arts & Culture Reporter.
Ashlie Stevens is WFPL's Arts & Culture Reporter.