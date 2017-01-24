Arts and Culture
January 24, 2017

Museums are typically pretty quiet places, but what if every piece on view came with its own personal soundtrack?

This weekend, at the Speed Museum’s 90th anniversary celebration, I asked visitors to set their favorite artworks — pictured below — to music. You can hear their responses in the audio link above.

The Speed Art Museum

“Ethel.” Cast glass, copper Partial and promised gift, Adele and Leonard Leight Collection

The Speed Art Museum

“Saint Martin in a Boat,” about 1651 Etching and engraving on laid paper Museum Members purchase

The Speed Art Museum

“A Couple Represented as Ulysses and Penelope,” 1668 oil on canvas. Gift of the Charter Collectors

Ashlie Stevens
By Ashlie Stevens @AshlieD_Stevens
Ashlie Stevens is WFPL's Arts & Culture Reporter.