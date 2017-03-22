Businesses owned by immigrants in Kentucky generated more than $300 million in income in 2014, according to the think tank New American Economy. Communities nationwide observed Cities’ Day Of Immigration Action on March 21, where mayors across the country celebrated their foreign-born residents.

In Louisville, residents were encouraged to volunteer with groups that assist immigrants as well support immigrant businesses. I spoke to one of the commonwealth’s more than 7,000 immigrant entrepreneurs. Funmi Aderinokun is owner of African restaurant, Funmi’s Cafe. She talks about her journey from Lagos, Nigeria as well as her path to entrepreneurship.

Listen in the player above.