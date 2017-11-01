An incident at Jeffersontown High School on Wednesday afternoon ended with a Jeffersontown Police officer holding down a student and using a Taser on him.

A video of the altercation was posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon by national social justice activist Shaun King, after making the rounds locally.

Jeffersontown High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Police brutally beating, tasering a young student, threatening others. pic.twitter.com/eSosJNe3Az — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 1, 2017

Daniel Kemp, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, confirmed the incident in a statement late Wednesday. He said the officers were called by school resource officers at the high school and do not work for JCPS.

Here is Kemp’s full statement:

“Around 1 p.m., Jeffersontown High’s school resource officer (SRO) intervened in a fight between two students in the cafeteria. One of those students attempted to fight the SRO, which prompted him to request assistance from Jeffersontown Police. “As the SRO led the student out of school, the student’s brother, accompanied by several other students, then escalated a fight with another police officer — resulting in that officer deploying a Taser on the student. “School leaders are in the process of reviewing school security footage to determine every student involved in this afternoon’s incident, and those students will be disciplined according to JCPS policies.”

Calls to Jeffersontown Police were not immediately returned.