Indiana Attorney Dan Canon got more than he expected after announcing he’s mulling a run for Congress.

In a weekend Facebook post, Canon said he’s considering running for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

Canon has since raised over $15,000 in support, and dozens of people have agreed to volunteer for him should he enter the race.

“It’s an indication that people are ready for real change,” Canon said. “It’s an indication that people want someone that they know is going to listen to them, and that they want to have a voice in Washington.”

He said he’ll decide by July whether or not he’ll run for the House seat.

The incumbent is Republican Trey Hollingsworth. Canon is critical of Hollingsworth’s support of the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Canon said Hollingsworth’s vote could deprive thousands in Indiana of their health coverage.

“I think it’s going to be an unfettered disaster for the poor and for the middle class,” Canon said. “Meanwhile, the wealthiest of people are getting tax breaks out of this plan and that just doesn’t make sense.”

Hollingsworth’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on his website, Hollingsworth defended the bill which, he said, protects Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“The American people have lived with the burden of broken promises that Obamacare has left in its wake: higher premiums than promised, fewer choices than promised and less access than promised. The passage of the American Health Care Act brings relief as that burden is lifted and Obamacare begins to unravel and fall away.”

The AHCA still must be approved by the Senate.

Canon lives in New Albany. He was part of the legal team that argued successfully in the Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S.