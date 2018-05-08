A former congressional staffer has won the Democratic nomination to challenge first-term Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for a southern Indiana congressional seat.

Liz Watson defeated civil rights lawyer Dan Canon and another candidate in Tuesday’s primary for the 9th District nomination.

The 43-year-old Watson lives in Bloomington and is an attorney who has taught at Indiana University. She had the backing of several labor unions and a Bernie Sanders-affiliated group, even though she and Canon backed similar positions on a higher minimum wage, increased paid family leave and a single-payer health care system.

Hollingsworth and his father spent more than $3.5 million of their own money during the 2016 campaign. The district stretches from the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, to the Bloomington area and the southern Indianapolis suburbs.