An independently wealthy businessman who largely self-financed his own campaign has defeated two sitting congressmen to become Indiana’s Republican nominee for Senate.

Republican primary voters picked Mike Braun to challenge Joe Donnelly, who is considered one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrats.

Braun ran as an outsider, blasting Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer as “career politicians” who failed to follow through on campaign promises.

The multimillionaire owns Meyer Distributing, a national auto parts distribution business.

Braun has campaigned on his business background and has pledged to bring back jobs that have been outsourced overseas.

But an AP review of his business record found he regularly imports goods from foreign countries and has been sued by employees in three states over unpaid wages and poor working conditions.