It’s primary day in Indiana and voters have been turning out with different motivations and candidates in mind.

Incumbents such as Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and Ninth District Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth are among those facing challenges.

In Jeffersonville, Paulette Kershner said she voted the entire GOP ticket this year, and she hopes more people get to the polls.

“You’ve got to help get who you want in there to get whatever changes you want. And if you’re happy with the status quo, that’s what you’re going to get,” Kershner said. “So, it’s up to you. Women fought hard to get this vote and if you think it’s not important, you’re wrong.”

Voter Nick Dittmeir of Jeffersonville said he and his spouse are concerned about the future of health care in the U.S.

“We rely on protections that were in the Affordable Care Act just for us to live day to day,” Dittmeir said. “We both have pre-existing conditions, and there’s no way you can be self-employed and have a kid with a condition or there’s no way to be self-employed or try to build businesses or build innovation without a basic social safety net.”

Indiana voters are also casting ballots in a three-way race for the Republican U.S. Senate seat nomination. Vice President Mike Pence’s brother Greg is hoping to get the Republican nod for an open congressional seat.

Winners of the primary will move on to Indiana’s general election this November. Polling ends at 6 p.m. local time.

Voters in Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina are also deciding primary races Tuesday.

In West Virginia, the big race to watch is the Republican primary for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat. One of the candidates is Don Blankenship, who served prison time for a deadly mine accident.