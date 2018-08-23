If you’re heading to the Kentucky State Fair this year, chances are you’ll eat something there. Every year, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness food inspectors visit food stalls about once a day to ensure that food is properly heated, kept cool and stored.

I followed food inspector Grace Ellis as she made her rounds at a stand on the second day of the fair. Ellis spoke about the technology she uses to monitor food temperatures, how fair workers are supposed to handle food and challenges that food vendors can face that are unique to the fair setting.

Listen in the player above.