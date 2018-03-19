The topic of gun safety in schools hits home for 17-year-old Nima Yasin. Before moving to Louisville and attending Iroquois High School, she was a student at Independence High School in Arizona.

“In my school there was a school shooting,” she said.

Nima is referring to a 2016 shooting that left two 15-year-old girls dead.

“I don’t want to face that experience again,” she said.

A handful of students on Monday sat on stage during a town hall with state representatives Attica Scott, McKenzie Cantrell, Mary Lou Marzian and Tom Burch to talk about school safety and other issues including immigration and college funding.

For 17-year-old Letchumanan Murugan (pictured above), being able to talk with legislators is empowering.

“Because of this event, they will hear us out and our problems,” he said.

Listen in the player above.