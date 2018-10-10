The once-neglected alley between the Louisville Public Media building and the Mercury Ballroom has a new coat of paint, a new purpose and a new name.

The alley stretches between the 600 block of Third and Fourth streets, and the half closest to Fourth Street is now painted bright blue and accented with overhead lights and murals. Bright orange bistro tables and chairs are stored out-of-sight, but able to be brought out for pop-up events and performances in the space.

The “activated” portion of the alley is owned by Louisville Public Media and Weyland Properties, and the project was completed with the support of numerous partners including the Louisville Downtown Partnership, Metro Government and PARC.

On Tuesday, representatives from all the stakeholders gathered in the alley for an official ribbon-cutting and to announce the alley’s new name: Music Alley, one of many suggestions submitted by the community. The Central High School marching band’s drum line performed, and people including Mayor Greg Fischer, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith, Louisville Public Media President Stephen George, Downtown Partnership Director Rebecca Matheny and Bill Weyland of Weyland Properties made remarks.