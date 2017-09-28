The Jefferson County Board of Education this week approved a $1.56 billion working budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

According to a news release, the spending plan is based on priorities of Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio, which include increasing student learning, improving culture and climate in the district, and improving organizational coherence.

Pollio said the budget demonstrates JCPS’ commitment “to put money where it’s most important.”

“In fact, 90 percent of the budget goes directly to supporting our schools,” he said in the release. “As acting superintendent, I’m committed to investing in initiatives that strengthen access to high-quality learning opportunities for our students and move our district forward.”

More than $842 million will be invested in schools, per the release. That’s an increase of more than $33 million over last year.

The budget includes more than $172 million for support services such as musical instrument repairs, science kits and substitute teachers.

Pollio said the fastest growing segment of the JCPS population is English learners, and as a result, nearly $4 million will be invested in English as a Second Language instruction.

The working budget now goes to the Kentucky Board of Education for approval.