The Jefferson County school board says discussions continue on a potential settlement with the Kentucky Department of Education regarding recommended state management of the district.

The board discussed the settlement offer in two closed-door sessions Tuesday.

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis offered a settlement to the district to avoid state management. The original deadline was August 1, but the district was given an extension.

JCPS issued the following statement about negotiations on Wednesday:

“Currently, communications are ongoing and attorneys are working collaboratively. A response to the Kentucky Department of Education is forthcoming. The Jefferson County Board of Education and the Superintendent are committed to what is in the best interest of our students and district.”

The JCPS board voted in May to appeal the recommended state takeover. If a settlement is not reached, an appeal hearing will begin in September.