The Jefferson County Board of Education has appointed Marty Pollio to serve as interim superintendent.

Pollio will assume the duties July 2, following the departure of Superintendent Donna Hargens, who is resigning.

Pollio will take a leave of absence from his current post as principal of Doss High School. He has served in various teaching and administrative posts since joining the school district in 1997.

Courtesy JCPS

The JCPS board unanimously approved Pollio during a meeting Tuesday evening. Board Chair Chris Brady called Pollio “a proven leader” who’s well-respected by peers and has the ability to move the district forward.

“Dr. Pollio is the right person at the right time to steer this district — providing stability and direction while giving the board time to name a superintendent,” said Brady via news release. “Dr. Pollio has a proven track record of turning around struggling schools, increasing student achievement and helping create and implement career pathways.”

During an interview with the Courier-Journal following his appointment, Pollio vowed to “do the best job I can possibly do and be successful as superintendent for as long as the board will have me.”

“I felt it was a calling for me to take this position,” he said. He said he did not specifically seek the interim position out but said he has been interested for a while in being a superintendent. He said when asked, “I was very much in favor of submitting my resume and applying.” Pollio, 45, said he would have a meeting with Doss staff Wednesday, saying he wished he could have shared information with them about it earlier. “We’ve set the school up for success,” Pollio said, saying he plans to be there through the rest of the school year and will be there for graduation.

Pollio’s career began with JCPS in 1997 as a social studies teacher at Shawnee High School. From there, he went on to serve as a teacher and assistant principal at Waggener High School before taking over as principal of Jeffersontown High School from 2007–2015, according to the release.

The board says the process to find a permanent superintendent will take about six months.