The Jefferson County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Tuesday. The board has until Wednesday to decide if it will appeal the state education department’s recommendation for a takeover of the district.

The recommendation came in late April from Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis following a 14-month audit initiated by previous commissioner Stephen Pruitt.

Lewis wrote in audit results that the district has “deep-seated organization and cultural challenges.”

Related Story A Curious Louisville News Special: Your Questions About The JCPS Audit

The state board of education will make the final decision on whether to take over JCPS.

State management of the district would place the current Jefferson County school board in an advisory role; Superintendent Marty Pollio would be left in charge of daily operations of JCPS and report weekly to officials in Frankfort. Pollio has been leading the district since last year, following the departure of Donna Hargens.

Aspects of education that could be affected by state management include busing, teacher contracts and the advent of charter schools.

Two executive sessions and one working session will precede the regularly scheduled board meeting at 4:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. The regular board meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will take place at the VanHoose Education Center.