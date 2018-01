A winter storm headed for the Louisville area has prompted officials at Jefferson County Public Schools to cancel classes Friday, Jan. 12.

ALERT: There will be no school tomorrow, January 12, due to expected inclement weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/nOU5Uozihl — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 11, 2018

The National Weather Service says freezing rain will develop Friday morning then turn into snow, with several inches of accumulation expected.