This story has been updated.

Jefferson County Public Schools and a number of other districts in the area are closed on Thursday for expected snowy weather. No decision has been made about whether JCPS will be open Friday.

University of Louisville will close at noon today. Indiana University Southeast will close at 1:30 p.m.

Some forecasts are predicting up to 4 inches of snow throughout the day, with snowfall getting heavier in the afternoon.

