The Jefferson County school board will send a response to a takeover settlement by Tuesday morning to the Kentucky Department of Education.

Interim Commissioner Wayne Lewis offered that settlement to the district earlier this summer, in lieu of a possible state takeover. Lewis recommended a state takeover of the district in April of this year after a scathing audit of JCPS.

As of now, there are no details on what the JCPS settlement response contains.

After meeting for just under an hour on Monday night in a closed session, board chair Diane Porter announced a response to the settlement will be send to KDE by Tuesday morning.



“The Jefferson County Board of Education has been working diligently to determine how to move forward with the Kentucky Department of Education,” Porter said in a statement. “On both Friday evening and tonight our board came together in executive session to complete our response to the Interim Commissioner. That response will be delivered to the Commissioner by tomorrow morning. An executive session will be announced for tomorrow evening in anticipation of their response. We remain committed to what is in the best interest of our students and our district.”

The Kentucky Department of Education said Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis will review the response upon receipt.

Another Board of Education executive session will be held Tuesday at 7:00 pm to discuss Lewis’ response.