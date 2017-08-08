The school day will be a bit longer for Jefferson County Public School middle and high school students on August 21st.

In an effort to keep students safe and to take advantage of a once in a lifetime learning opportunity, JCPS will extend the school day by 21 minutes so students will not be traveling during the solar eclipse.

Elementary schools will have an on-time dismissal, but the district says delays may be expected due to traffic.

Some classes and schools may be planning instructional opportunities around the eclipse. For parents who wish to take their children out of school that day for eclipse-related events, the district is requiring an Educational Enhancement form be submitted by August 18.

Jefferson County is not the only school system in the line of the eclipse to alter the school day. Atlanta Public Schools have also extended their school day and many other–including Fayette County, Kentucky and school districts across Western Kentucky and southern Missouri–have decided to completely cancel school on the 21st.