The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a 5-4 decision that public sector unions can’t collect fees from non-union workers. The ruling affects government workers, including those in law enforcement, and teachers in states that allow so-called “fair share fees.”

But Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said it won’t directly affect teachers in Kentucky.

“This does not directly affect JCTA or any of the teachers associations in Kentucky because we do not collect fair-share fees,” McKim said. “But our national affiliate, [National Education Association], has many states where that does happen and this will harm those states and therefore it will harm our national affiliate.”

McKim said teachers unions in Kentucky benefit from the National Education Association by getting grants and professional development.

According to the most recent state data, there are more than 42,000 teachers in the Commonwealth.