Jefferson Community & Technical College and Code Louisville students can earn credits toward a certificate or degree, thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday.

Students who complete a free 12-week Code Louisville course will earn three credit hours toward a certificate or degree in Computer and Information Technology at JCTC.

Former JCTC and Code Louisville students who’ve completed their programs are eligible. Margot McGowen is director of Title III, a JCTC project to boost student success. She said students are showing a lot of interest in the project.

“It’s very motivating for them to know that they can come from what they’ve experienced at Code Louisville with those skills, transfer it into Jefferson, be assigned the academic credit and end up with an actual credential in as little as two classes at Jefferson,” McGowen said.

More than 500 students have graduated Code Louisville since its inception, and more than 100 earned new jobs or advanced at their current jobs, according to data from Code Louisville.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer praised the partnership Tuesday, pressing Louisville’s need for web development.

“Web development is one of our high-growth, high-demand sectors, providing jobs with a future that you can support a family on,” Fischer said in a news release. “In an increasingly competitive job market, this partnership gives Louisville students more accessibility to securing a career in software development.”

More information can be found here.