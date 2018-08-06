The Jefferson County teachers’ union is voting on a new contract.

Members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA) have until Monday evening to approve or reject the agreement. The previous contract expired June 30. The new tentative agreement would end June 30, 2023.

Provisions include a one percent raise over the first two years of the agreement.

“We would have loved to have a larger raise than one percent over two years; that’s a concern,” said Brent McKim, president of JCTA. “Our raises have not been keeping up with inflation in the past.”

But McKim said it’s unlikely the agreement wouldn’t be approved.

Other provisions in the agreement include additional benefits for teachers in priority schools, now referred to as “enhanced support” schools. McKim said making improvements to the district’s struggling schools is a top priority.

“We’ve added many provisions that are designed to help the students in our priority schools be successful and help us attract experienced teachers to those schools and keep them there,” he said.

McKim said that includes five additional paid days for professional development for teachers at enhanced support schools, the possibility of reducing class sizes, and a stipend of $1,000 for teachers who transfer to these schools.

If approved by the teacher’s union, the school board will vote on the agreement at its next regular meeting on Tuesday evening. It begins at 7 p.m. at Van Hoose Education Center.