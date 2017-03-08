The Jewish Community Center was reportedly being evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat.

The Courier-Journal reported the threat, which was called in to the JCC headquarters at 3600 Dutchmans Lane late Wednesday morning. Calls and emails to the center were not immediately returned.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been more than 140 bomb threats made to Jewish institutions since January, which is a dramatic spike. President Donald Trump’s administration has condemned the threats.

