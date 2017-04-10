A judge has signed an order to keep Kentucky’s last abortion clinic open until a lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure is resolved.

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a preliminary injunction to keep EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville open pending the suit’s outcome. Stivers previously issued a restraining order to prevent the state from revoking EMW’s license.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Brigitte Amiri praised the judge’s action Monday but said doctors shouldn’t have to go to court to ensure they can provide care.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration agreed to renew EMW’s license until the lawsuit is resolved. The state told the clinic it was out of compliance with laws related to its agreements with a hospital and ambulance service.