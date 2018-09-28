In a setback for Kentucky’s Republican governor, a federal judge has struck down a state law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers ruled Friday that the law requiring the so-called transfer agreements violates constitutional protections. The ruling is a victory for Kentucky’s last abortion clinic.

The Louisville clinic argued that Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration used the law to try to shut it down.

The clinic filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the state from revoking its license. A trial on the suit was held a year ago.

Planned Parenthood joined the suit, saying Bevin’s administration had used the transfer agreements to block its request for a license to provide abortions in Louisville.