For the past two decades, the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has provided audio description of performances for audience members with visual impairments.

But when you’re blind, you may have more questions about a performing arts venue than what’s happening onstage. For example, where is the nearest bathroom? Or what does the artwork on the walls look like?

For that reason, the Kentucky Center is the first performing arts venue in the country to roll out a new GPS app that answers those questions.

I took a tour of the facility using the new technology with Larry Skutchan — who works for the American Printing House for the Blind and is blind — and the Kentucky Center’s Stacy Ridgway.

